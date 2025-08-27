MPOWER, the retail electricity arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has signed a new supply deal to provide renewable energy (RE) to The Peninsula Manila, a five-star hotel in Makati City.

In a media release on Tuesday, MPower said The Peninsula Manila’s transition to renewable energy marks a significant milestone in their 12-year collaboration.

“Our more than a decade of partnership stands as a testament to shared vision and service excellence. It even grows stronger with a renewable energy supply commitment,” said MPower Head Redel M. Domingo.

“We are shaping the present with purpose, and now we move forward with confidence and unity towards sustainable progress,” he added.

The development makes The Peninsula Manila the hotel group’s second property in Southeast Asia, and fourth globally, to shift to renewable energy.

In 2021, The Peninsula Manila launched its Sustainable Luxury Vision 2030, which seeks to address operational areas that require immediate attention while generating a positive impact on the environment and communities.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship,” The Peninsula Manila Hotel Director Kevin Tsang said.

“By uniting, we are enabling cleaner, more efficient energy solutions that reduce carbon footprint and contribute to the global fight against climate change. Our partnership serves as a benchmark for responsible business practices and inspires others to pursue a greener world for our future generations,” he added.

MPower serves contestable customers, including large corporations within Meralco’s franchise area. It currently holds more than a 25% share of the Competitive Retail Electricity Market within Meralco’s coverage.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera