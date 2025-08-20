AUSTRALIAN low-cost carrier Jetstar Airways is expanding its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region with the launch of two new direct flights connecting the Philippines to Australia — servicing routes between Manila and Perth, and Cebu and Brisbane.

“We’re proud to be connecting more Australians with the Philippines, and just as importantly opening up new opportunities for Filipinos to travel, reunite with family, and grow tourism and trade,” Jetstar Group Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Tully said in a statement on Monday.

Jetstar will start operating direct flights between Manila and Perth three times a week, while it will offer direct flights between Cebu and Brisbane starting Dec. 3, also three times weekly.

The new services will bring over 108,000 seats annually to and from the Philippines, it said.

The launch of these new services is part of the airline’s commitment to expand its presence across the Asia-Pacific region, it said, adding that the expansion is fueled by Jetstar’s investment in new aircraft and the redeployment of wide-body aircraft for long-haul services.

Jetstar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qantas Group — an aviation group operating Australia’s flag carrier, Qantas Airways.

To recall, Qantas Group’s unit Jetstar Asia permanently halted its operations on July 31, citing airport fees and other aviation charges that have made it too costly to continue flying.

The airline currently serves 16 intra-Asia routes and will continue operations through the end of July, albeit with reduced frequency.

According to its website, the decision to wind down operations does not affect Jetstar Airways services between Australia and Southeast Asia, or Jetstar Japan flights. — Ashley Erika O. Jose