ROBINSONS OFFICES, the office development and leasing arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), recorded about 50,000 square meters in new office transactions in the second quarter (Q2), making it the top-performing developer for the period based on CBRE data.

In a statement on Tuesday, Robinsons Offices Senior Vice-President and General Manager Jericho P. Go said the company’s second-quarter results reflected demand from the information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) sector and other industries.

Its GBF Center 2 in Bridgetowne, Quezon City, accounted for 27,100 square meters of new office transactions in the second quarter, according to CBRE, a real estate services and investment firm.

RLC Offices reported second-quarter revenues of P4.11 billion, up 5% from a year earlier, with an occupancy rate of 87%.

Mr. Go said the company plans to continue expanding its presence in business hubs, offering additional office spaces to companies locally and abroad.

RLC has set a target of P25 billion in net income by 2030, coinciding with its 50th anniversary.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, RLC shares rose by 0.97% or 14 centavos to close at P14.64 apiece. — B.M.D. Cruz