BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific is ramping up flight frequencies on 12 domestic routes to meet expected travel demand during the holiday season.

“With the peak holiday season fast approaching, we want to ensure that our passengers have more opportunities to spend time with their loved ones and enjoy their well-deserved breaks. By adding more flights on key domestic routes, we aim to make it easier for every Juan to travel to their chosen destinations,” Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer Alexander G. Lao said in a media release on Wednesday.

By Oct. 26, Cebu Pacific will increase weekly flights between Clark and El Nido to 18 from 14, and between Clark and Coron (Busuanga) to 17 from seven.

The airline will also boost Cebu-Calbayog services to 11 weekly flights from seven by October, the carrier said.

Additional frequency increases are planned for Manila-Butuan, Manila-Cagayan De Oro, Manila-Cebu, Manila-Dumaguete, Manila-General Santos, Manila-Iloilo, Manila-Pagadian, Manila-Puerto Princesa, and Manila-Zamboanga routes.

Currently, Cebu Pacific operates to 37 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Cebu Air, Inc., the operator of Cebu Pacific, posted an attributable net income of P8.51 billion for the second quarter, nearly seven times higher than the same period last year, driven by higher passenger revenue.

Revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to P32.91 billion from P26.14 billion a year earlier. During the period, Cebu Pacific carried seven million passengers.

For the first half of 2025, the airline reported gross revenue of P63.33 billion, up 23.11% from P51.44 billion, flying 14 million passengers, a 21% year-on-year increase.

Shares of Cebu Air closed at P37.45 on Wednesday, up 65 centavos, or 1.77%, at the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Ashley Erika O. Jose