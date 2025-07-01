GOKONGWEI-LED Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC), through its hospitality unit Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), will open the first hotel under its upscale lifestyle Grand Summit brand in Luzon by 2027.

In a statement on Monday, RLC said the planned Grand Summit Pangasinan — located along the Dagupan-Urdaneta Road in Calasiao — will break ground on July 7. The hotel will cater to both leisure and business travelers.

The seven-story hotel will be integrated into the Robinsons Pangasinan Mall complex. It will feature 100 rooms, including 93 standard rooms, four junior suites, and three executive suites ranging from 38 to 116 square meters in size.

Amenities will include an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge, pool bar and outdoor dining area, ballroom, meeting rooms, gym, spa, and outdoor swimming pool.

The upcoming hotel is positioned between Dagupan City, Lingayen, and San Carlos City, offering a central base for exploring Pangasinan and Northern Luzon. It joins the Grand Summit portfolio, which includes the flagship property in General Santos.

Grand Summit is an upscale lifestyle hotel brand designed for local and international travelers seeking comfort, culture, and authentic experiences.

According to RLC, the launch of Grand Summit Pangasinan reinforces its presence in Northern Luzon, where it has investments across multiple sectors.

“Our developments across Northern and Central Luzon reflect RLC’s long-term vision of inclusive growth. By seamlessly integrating our businesses across retail, residential, hospitality, offices, and logistics, we aim to foster thriving communities and contribute to broader national progress,” RLC President and Chief Executive Officer Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said.

“The expansion of our Grand Summit brand is a key part of our growing hotel portfolio and further bolsters RLC’s leadership position in the Philippine hospitality sector,” she added.

RLC’s footprint in Northern Luzon includes Robinsons Malls in Pampanga, Tarlac, La Union, and Ilocos Norte; residential communities in Ilocos Norte; and office spaces in Ilocos Norte, Tarlac, and Nueva Ecija.

It is also developing the 216-hectare Montclair Destination Estate in Porac, Pampanga, a mixed-use estate featuring homes, offices, retail hubs, open spaces, hotels, and a logistics and industrial park under Robinsons Logistix and Industrials, Inc.

“Northern Luzon continues to evolve as a dynamic hub for travel and commerce, and Calasiao stands out as a place where local character and regional connectivity come together,” RLC Senior Vice-President Barun Jolly said.

“We purposefully design our hotels to reflect the unique energy of the places they rise in — and in Calasiao, we saw the perfect opportunity to create something that speaks to both leisure and business travelers. We’re proud to bring the Grand Summit experience to Northern Luzon, offering travelers a thoughtfully designed destination that reflects the vitality of the region,” he added.

On Monday, RLC shares declined by 0.58% or eight centavos to close at P13.60 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave