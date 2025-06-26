By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

THE P31.55-BILLION unsolicited proposal of ComClark Network and Technology Corp. for the management of the country’s air navigation traffic and control system is now under review by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), according to the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.

“Yes, the PPP Center endorsed the PPP for Entire Air Navigation Services in the Philippines to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and Department of Transportation,” PPP Center Deputy Executive Director Jeffrey I. Manalo said in a Viber message to BusinessWorld.

Mr. Manalo said the unsolicited proposal was submitted by the consortium of ComClark Network, JG Summit Infrastructure Holdings, and Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp.

On Monday, the PPP Center said the project had been added to the official PPP pipeline, along with 52 other new projects.

Mr. Manalo said the DoTr and CAAP have accepted the proposal and are now conducting a detailed evaluation.

The deadline for completing the evaluation is Aug. 21.

To recall, ComClark said in February that it intended to resubmit its unsolicited proposal to assume responsibility for the management of the country’s air navigation traffic and control system.

The company’s earlier P29.82-billion proposal had been rejected and returned by the DoTr last year.

Earlier this year, ComClark said it would submit additional documents, including technical materials to establish the track record and qualifications of its partners Enaire and Indra.

The two companies are Spanish firms with expertise in air traffic management and are providers of integrated solutions for the transport and aviation sectors.

The PPP Center earlier said the Air Traffic Services–Air Navigation Services project is also being evaluated as a potential solicited proposal.

The project involves the financing, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the country’s air traffic and air navigation services, including services within Philippine airspace and international airspace under Philippine jurisdiction.