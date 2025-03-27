SECURELINK NETWORKS, Inc., a joint venture between PT&T Corp. and Australia’s Netlinkz Ltd., plans to establish a multimillion-dollar technology facility in the Philippines to enhance the country’s connectivity and cybersecurity, the company’s top official said.

“We are establishing a lab that will be a multimillion-dollar investment for us. We are engaging with local development firms to establish that lab here in order to license the technology for the Philippines,” SecureLink Networks Chairman James Tsiolis told reporters on the sidelines of an event on Tuesday night.

SecureLink Networks Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer James G. Velasquez said the company is working to further develop and deploy a solution to strengthen the country’s connectivity and cybersecurity infrastructure.

“We are actually looking at bringing the solution from a development standpoint to the Philippines to open up a lot of opportunities — not just in resources that we need in the Philippines but also in further technology development. As you know, software can always be improved. So, we’re bringing a strong product from Australia and porting it over to the Philippines,” Mr. Velasquez said.

He said the planned technology lab, set to be built within the year, will be located in Makati.

The company launched the Virtual Secure Network Plus (VSN+) on Tuesday, offering an advanced cybersecurity and networking solution.

“SecureLink’s entry into the Philippine market isn’t just about launching a product — it’s about changing the way cybersecurity and connectivity are delivered,” the company said in a media release.

SecureLink said it plans to leverage PT&T’s infrastructure and expertise while integrating Netlinkz’s advanced technology to set new standards for a secure digital environment.

“VSN+ is our way of safeguarding digital infrastructure across Southeast Asia. With PT&T as our partner, we aim to transform how cybersecurity is delivered in the region,” Mr. Tsiolis said.

PT&T’s partnership with Australia’s Netlinkz aims to enhance the country’s connectivity through fiber broadband and wireless solutions while integrating Netlinkz’s technology to strengthen cybersecurity networks.

“The idea behind the collaboration is not only to provide connectivity but to extend a secure network built on that connectivity. What we do is connect all points and encrypt all data traffic. So, PT&T provides the connection, we provide the security, and together we deliver the network,” Mr. Tsiolis said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose