GLOBAL DOMINION FINANCING, Inc. (GDFI) expects to disburse an additional P9 billion in loans for micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) financing by yearend, the company said.

“From January to May 2025, we have already released P5 billion to various MSMEs and individual borrowers,” GDFI said in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

“For the remainder of the year, we will continue to prioritize support for MSMEs, with a strong focus on women-led enterprises. We anticipate disbursing an additional P9 billion in loans by yearend,” it added.

The company projects total loan disbursements to reach at least P14 billion by the end of the year.

MSMEs account for about 99% of registered businesses in the Philippines and contribute roughly 40% of the country’s economic output.

However, these enterprises often lack access to financing needed to scale operations.

To achieve its loan disbursement target, the company plans to leverage its digital marketing strategies, GDFI said.

“Our online content is thoughtfully crafted to meet the needs of our core audience — business owners. We focus on delivering content that is simple, helpful, and engaging, directly addressing their everyday challenges,” GDFI said.

GDFI’s loan products include car financing and refinancing (or Sangla OR/CR), doctors’ loans, Sangla Titulo for business owners, real estate financing, and brand-new or used truck financing.

More than 90% of the company’s loan disbursements support car and truck financing and refinancing products, it said.

According to GDFI, demand for its loan products is driven by rising consumer spending, the growing middle class, and increased vehicle ownership, particularly among MSMEs and self-employed individuals.

“Our flexible loan terms allow them to select repayment options that align with their cash flow, making repayment more manageable. Competitive interest rates make borrowing more affordable, helping them manage costs effectively,” GDFI said.

Loan uptake is also supported by steady remittances from overseas Filipino workers, lower interest rates, digitalization, and a post-pandemic recovery in credit demand, it added.

“As inflation continues to pressure household budgets and more consumers turn to alternative lenders, Global Dominion is well-positioned to serve underserved markets with flexible financial products and streamlined, tech-enabled processes,” GDFI said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz