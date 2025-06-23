CEBU-BASED energy and water conglomerate Vivant Corp. said it plans to invest around P10 billion over the next six years to expand its water infrastructure portfolio.

“As we deepen our presence in the water sector, we are identifying opportunities that match both our capabilities and our commitment to progress,” Vivant Chief Executive Officer Arlo G. Sarmiento told shareholders last week.

“If conditions align and projects proceed as anticipated, we are looking at allocating around P10 billion over the next six years for investments in water infrastructure, spanning bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and distribution in areas where access remains constrained,” he added.

Among the projects in the company’s pipeline is a P2-billion utility-scale seawater desalination plant in Cordova, Cebu, which is expected to produce up to 20 million liters per day of potable water in its first phase — enough to meet the average daily consumption of 20,000 households.

The company said testing and commissioning of the plant are currently underway, with commercial operations expected by the second half of the year.

Vivant Hydrocore Holdings, Inc. (Vivant Water), a subsidiary of Vivant, signed a 25-year joint venture agreement with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District to supply potable water from the desalination plant.

“This marks the Philippines’ first utility-scale seawater desalination facility, an innovative, scalable solution to help Metro Cebu bridge its water deficit and build resilience amid growing demand and climate pressures,” Mr. Sarmiento said.

Vivant Water President Jess Anthony Garcia said the company is actively exploring areas within Cebu where water access remains limited or service quality requires improvement.

“Our evaluation considers projected demand growth, infrastructure gaps, and the financial viability of long-term operations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sarmiento said the wastewater treatment facility in Puerto Princesa, Palawan — which processes 2,000 cubic meters of sewage and 70 cubic meters of seepage wastewater per day — remains fully compliant and consistently operational.

Vivant has investments in companies engaged in electric power generation and distribution, as well as in the retail electricity supply business. It has also entered the water sector with a diversified portfolio that includes bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and water distribution. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera