NKS Solar One, Inc. is seeking the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to develop and operate a dedicated point-to-point limited transmission facility to connect its floating solar photovoltaic power plant to the Luzon grid.

NKS Solar One, a joint venture between Blueleaf Energy Philippines and NKS Energy Utilities, Inc., aims to construct a dedicated facility project with an estimated cost of P1.62 billion, the company said in its filing with the ERC.

However, the amount may vary depending on the final cost from the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor.

The company will build a floating solar power project (FSPP) with a capacity of 250 megawatt-peak (MWp), situated in Lake Caliraya and Lake Lumot in Laguna, NKS Solar One said in its filing to the ERC.

It is expected to produce an annual energy output of 350 gigawatt-hours and can provide electricity to up to 200,000 households.

The construction of the floating solar project consists of two phases.

Phase One involves the 162-MWp Caliraya FSPP, while Phase Two focuses on the 88-MWp Lumot FSPP.

The project is targeted for construction to begin in the fourth quarter and is scheduled to come online by the first quarter of 2026.

The dedicated facility project is expected to be completed by January 2026.

NKS Solar One is proposing to connect the Caliraya FSPP to the 230-kilovolt (kV) Lumban Substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines via a six-kilometer double-circuit 230-kV transmission line.

The Lumot FSPP will be connected to the NKS Caliraya Substation via a six-kilometer single-circuit 230-kV transmission line.

NKS said that the dedicated facility project will be exclusively funded by the company and will not impact any regulated charges.

The connection point modification at the 230 kV NGCP Lumban Substation will be subject to reimbursement by the grid operator, it said.

“Needless to say, the construction of the dedicated facility project is a prerequisite for the testing and commissioning, and ultimately, the commercial operations of the NKS Solar One Project,” the company said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera