DOWNSTREAM firm Atlantic, Gulf & Pacific Company of Manila, Inc. (AG&P) has committed to providing essential services to support the expanding offshore wind sector, the Department of Energy (DoE) said.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DoE said AG&P expressed interest in providing critical support services for the country’s offshore wind development, including port infrastructure, logistics, fabrication, and workforce development.

Energy Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo, who oversees port development for offshore wind, assessed AG&P’s operational readiness and technical capabilities in supporting large-scale offshore wind projects.

During a visit, AG&P presented its end-to-end services, which include the provision of port infrastructure for pre-assembly, staging, and integration of offshore wind components; fabrication of foundations and floating platforms; and allocation of operational space and specialized facilities to accommodate large-scale equipment and vessels.

“The private sector plays a vital role in building the infrastructure backbone necessary for this kind of project, and AG&P’s demonstrated capabilities are instrumental in accelerating the realization of the Philippines’ renewable energy targets,” Mr. Bacordo said.

Port infrastructure is critical to offshore wind development as it serves as logistics hub throughout the life cycle of the projects.

According to the World Bank’s 2022 Offshore Wind Roadmap for the Philippines, the country’s offshore wind resources have the potential to generate over 178 gigawatts (GW).

The Philippines is now tapping into this potential as the government assists 16 offshore wind proponents estimated to deliver more than 16 GW of capacity.

The DoE is targeting the launch of the fifth round of green energy auction (GEA-5) by the third quarter this year, focusing on offshore wind.

GEA-5 is expected to facilitate market access for offshore wind developers, ensuring long-term demand for their generation capacities and keeping them on track to generate the first kilowatts by 2028. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera