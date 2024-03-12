THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) said any review of a proposed carbon tax should include the livestock farming and transport industries, which it described as major emitters of greenhouse gases.

“Both sectors are major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and the bill needs to clarify how the policy will be equally and fairly applied to the aforementioned industries,” the PCCI said in a position paper from earlier in the month.

On Tuesday, PCCI President Eunina V. Mangio said in a statement that “We need an exhaustive and comprehensive discussion and analysis to determine the most appropriate system that will benefit us.”

“We do recognize the urgency of passing the bill on Low Carbon Economy as our country is the biggest victim of climate change as we experience severe typhoons that have devastated our economy,” she added.

House Bill No. 7705 proposes, among other things, a carbon tax and carbon credits trading system.

The position paper, signed by Ms. Mangio, PCCI Chairman George T. Barcelon, and PCCI Director for Environment and Climate Change Edgardo G. Lacson, had been addressed to Bukidnon Rep. Jose Manuel F. Alba, who is also the vice-chairman of the House committee on sustainable development goals.

“We support your initiative to reduce our carbon footprint by limiting global warming, but we need an in-depth study of your proposed carbon tax and carbon trading system with the unintended consequence of financially impacting businesses,” the PCCI said.

One justification for further study is to prevent unfair competition among key industry players, keep inflation in check, and avoid situations that provide a pretext for passing on costs to consumers that may arise from a “cap-and-trade” system, it said.

“Our country has gaps in the technology, expertise, experience, framework, and infrastructure (that will make it difficult to) implement either carbon tax or carbon trading for a Low Carbon Economy. These components will have to be established and we may also adapt, if applicable, global best practices,” Mr. Barcelon said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera