DONNABEL KUIZON CRUZ, president and chief executive officer of Prime Energy, has been elected chairperson of the Philippine Petroleum Association of the Upstream Industry (Oil & Gas), Inc. (PAP).

“Together, we will continue advancing the responsible development of the country’s oil and gas resources, helping build a stronger economy and a better future for Filipinos,” Ms. Cruz said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms. Cruz leads Prime Energy, a subsidiary of Prime Infrastructure Capital, Inc., and the operator of the Malampaya Deep Water Gas-to-Power Project, which supplies approximately 20% of Luzon’s electricity needs.

Before heading Prime Energy, Ms. Cruz built “a strong track record in exploration and production, asset management, and regulatory affairs.”

“This commitment is reflected in Prime Energy and the other Malampaya Service Contract 38 (SC 38) consortium members’ target of delivering new gas by 2026 through the drilling of two production wells and one exploration well in 2025,” the company said.

Established in 2023, PAP is a non-profit organization composed of companies engaged in upstream petroleum operations. Its members account for the country’s total oil and gas production. The association also collaborates with the government on key initiatives, including the PH-Extractives Industry Transparency Initiative led by the Department of Finance and the Department of Energy’s 2024 Bid Round Launch.

Member companies include Prime Energy, Nido Petroleum Philippines Pty. Ltd., Oriental Petroleum and Minerals Corporation, PXP Energy Corporation (formerly Philex Petroleum Corp.), PetroEnergy Resources Corporation, The Philodrill Corporation, PNOC Exploration Corporation, Enex Energy Corp., UC38 LLC, Anglo Philippine Holdings Corporation, NPG Pty. Ltd., and Alcorn Petroleum and Minerals Corporation.

Associate members include key service and support companies such as CSA Resources, BenLine Agencies, Royal Cargo, Sycip Gorres Velayo & Co., and Desco Inc.

“I am deeply honored by the trust and confidence of my peers in the industry. As we move forward, PAP remains committed to working closely with the government and stakeholders to ensure a stable and sustainable energy future for the Philippines,” Ms. Cruz said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera