THE Department of Energy (DoE) is looking at studying how to forecast the country’s load profile due to the expected significant shift on major users of electricity.

Speaking at a forum in Makati City on Thursday, DoE Director for Energy Policy and Planning Michael O. Sinocruz said that the outlook on electricity per capita is projected to increase.

“Based on the projection, by around 2040 or before 2040, there will be a significant shift for the major user of electricity will be industry, based on the development plan of the government… not anymore household, but rather industry,” Mr. Sinocruz said.

“We are looking at whether to study further, because if industry will be the major user of electricity, there will be a change in the load profile of the country. Meaning to say, there will be more manufacturing plants running 24/7,” he added.

Mr. Sinocruz said that the country may need more baseload capacity if the industrial sector is to lead as the major power user.

“So, my team is now studying how to forecast the load profile based on the changes in terms of the demand of electricity by the different sectors,” he said.

Data from the DoE showed that residential customers consumed 36,968 megawatts (MW) in 2023, higher than commercial and industrial sectors which used 26,236 MW and 29,493 MW, respectively. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera