I’m the recruitment manager of a medium-sized establishment. We don’t require character references, especially when certain job applicants have proven their worth during our intensive interviews. Am I doing it right? — Lost Lamb.

In the era of AI, psychometric tools, and applicant tracking systems, the humble, age-old character references may appear irrelevant and unwanted. Many times, we ditch character references who give exaggerated recommendations. So, what’s the use? Is that a good reason to ignore them?

Of course not. Don’t be too quick to dismiss references. When done right, character references can offer powerful insight into a candidate’s true self — something no résumé, chatbot, or even a deep-dive stress interview can capture.

But you’re right. Many reference checks are ineffective if you don’t exercise critical thinking. Anyway, you can only do it if you’re ready to decide between the top two contenders in the shortlist. What’s important is to expect that references may not give you an objective answer.

You can only know the truth when you dig deeper, assuming that character references are approachable, friendly, and accommodating.

RIGHT STRATEGIES

If thoughtfully and thoroughly consulted, references can help you answer many questions every hiring manager wrestles with. Here’s how to transform character references into effective allies for smart hiring. Note, however, that the following strategies may apply only for candidates vying for key and sensitive managerial posts:

One, ask the right people. Job candidates would always give you the names of people who are friendly to them. That’s understandable. However, as a hiring manager, your job is to ask for specific details and not just praise from the right people. You can do this by asking for the names of their former direct bosses and not just office colleagues.

One caveat, though. Don’t do this when the applicants are still employed, or you’ll risk damaging their career in that organization. Better, if you can talk to their past employers. If possible, ask for the names of people who don’t always agree with them on certain issues.

Two, settle for three references. Other than the candidates’ direct boss, talk to their former colleagues who have worked with them in collaborative roles. Talk to objective references who can speak to the candidates’ competence, character, and integrity.

Again, be careful with this approach as you don’t want to destroy the candidates’ careers by talking to many people who can spill the beans unnecessarily.

Three, know their specific stories. Don’t be tempted to ask — “Would you rehire this person?” This question is vague and subjective. More often, the answer reflects personal bias or internal policies, not the candidate’s actual performance. Instead, ask the following behavioral and insightful questions that could yield meaningful insights:

Can you describe a situation when the candidate made a serious mistake? In what way did they handle it? How did they respond to critical, negative feedback? What strengths did they bring to your organization? What challenges did they face?

Four, read between the lines. What isn’t said is more revealing than what is said out loud. Be cautious if a reference speaks in glowing but vague terms. Imagine hearing this — “he’s a great guy, always smiling.” If the reference struggles to give specific examples, that’s a red flag.

Likewise, listen and understand for long pauses, hesitation, faint praise, and polite evasions. You have to understand this as people avoid direct criticism out of fear of legal consequences or personal discomfort. Trust your instinct when something is a bit off.

Five, understand but double-check. Validate the information against what was stated in the candidate’s resume or what came up during the interview. Did the candidate lead a cross-functional project that yielded millions? Did they leave the job voluntarily, or was there a story behind it?

It’s not about catching the candidates in a lie, but about gaining clarity. That’s where you should be able to reconcile different stories.

Six, discover the personal bias. Character references are not neutral. Many of them are supporters. Some are reluctant whistleblowers. They’re playing it safe, just enough not to get sued. Recognize that cultural norms may discourage people from speaking negatively, even if it’s warranted.

Some references may be overly enthusiastic because of loyalty. Others may refrain from giving a candidate’s strengths out of rivalry or resentment.

NOT A DECIDING FACTOR

Seeking the character references’ opinion is not obsolete. But it’s often underutilized. When you ask the right people the right questions, listen carefully to the answers. You’ll gain a rare window into how a person shows up when things aren’t perfect.

Reference checks should never be the only deciding factor. They’re like dessert, not the main course. They may be used only alongside in-depth interviews, work samples, and other related hiring processes.

In a world that thrives on trust, culture, and collaboration, references are your greatest allies, if you know how to handle them well.

Ask questions and receive Rey Elbo’s insights for free. E-mail elbonomics@gmail.com or DM him on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, or via https://reyelbo.com. Anonymity is guaranteed.