Former Customs chief and businessman Alberto Lina dies at 76

FORMER CUSTOMS Commissioner Alberto “Bert” D. Lina, founding chairperson of the Lina Group of Companies (LGC), has passed away at the age of 76.

LGC announced Mr. Lina’s passing on Tuesday, though the date and cause of his death were not disclosed.

“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a life dedicated to service, ‘pakikisama,’ and compassion. We are forever grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for blessing us with such an extraordinary leader and mentor,” LGC said in a statement.

“The Lina Group of Companies will honor his memory by continuing his vision of excellence in service and commitment to national development.”

A memorial Mass will be held on Feb. 27 at St. James the Great Parish, Ayala Alabang Village, Muntinlupa, LGC said.

The company has requested that, instead of flowers, donations be made to causes important to Mr. Lina, such as Guiding Light Ministries of Aklan, Inc. and the Philippine Red Cross.

Mr. Lina served as Bureau of Customs commissioner twice, in 2005 and from 2015 to 2016. He was also the founder of logistics company Air21. — Ashley Erika O. Jose