MPT South Corp., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), will seek approval from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to expand Segment 4 of the Manila–Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), the company’s president said.

The company is planning to expand Segment 4 from the current 2×2 lanes to 3×3 lanes, Raul L. Ignacio, MPT South president and general manager, said during a roundtable discussion with reporters last week.

“We are submitting to the TRB the expansion of that section,” he added.

According to its website, Segment 4 is a 7.4-kilometer, 2×2 expressway lane from Zapote Interchange in Bacoor to Kawit Toll Plaza. The Segment 4 extension starts 330 meters from Kawit Toll Plaza, passes south, and ends 720 meters after Tirona Highway, connecting CAVITEX and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

The CAVITEX Segment 4 has a projected average daily vehicle count of 55,773, marking a 10.2% increase from this year’s 50,603 average daily traffic.

For 2025, MPT South is setting aside PHP 14 billion for its capital expenditure (capex) budget to fund key projects slated for completion next year.

MPT South expects a combined average daily vehicle count of 344,514 for next year, marking a 32.6% increase from the current 259,815.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which is one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

