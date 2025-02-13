DHL EXPRESS has added 22 new electric vehicles (EVs) to its fleet, increasing the share of EVs to 35% of its total vehicles.

“The expansion of electric vehicles into the DHL Express fleet plays an important role in reducing the environmental impact of our business processes as part of our commitment to one of our Group’s four bottom lines, green logistics of choice,” DHL Express Philippines Country Manager Nigel Lockett said in a media release on Wednesday.

With the latest addition, DHL Express now operates approximately 70 EVs, representing 35% of its total fleet.

The company aims to increase the share of EVs to 60% of its global pickup and delivery fleet by 2030.

It noted that it has been integrating EVs into its Philippine network since 2021.

DHL Express has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In addition to deploying EVs, the company has launched a service that allows customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by opting for sustainable aviation fuel for their shipments.

Net zero refers to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible while offsetting any remaining emissions.

DHL Express has previously announced plans to further expand its operations in the Philippines.

In 2023, the company opened a 4,768-square-meter service center in Pasig City to meet increasing delivery demand. The facility includes three warehouses, a customer retail outlet, and material handling equipment. — Ashley Erika O. Jose