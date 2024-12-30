THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has issued a bid invitation to construct a P706.05-million cruise ship port in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro.

In a bid notice, the PPA said the winning contractor is required to build the project at the Poblacion site in Puerto Galera within 780 days.

Interested parties will have until Feb. 5, 2025 to submit bids, the port regulator said. Eligible to bid are those that have a track record of building similar projects.

Any bids received in excess of the approved budget for the contract and bids submitted late will be rejected, the PPA said.

The winning bidder for the project will also be tasked with constructing the backup area and rock causeway, a reinforced concrete pier, and trestle, according to the PPA.

The PPA previously announced plans to enhance its port facilities, including the development of dedicated ports to bolster cruise tourism.

In the next four years, the PPA has set aside about P16 billion to fund its infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects due to be completed during the period.

The PPA has said that it is hoping to increase passenger traffic by about 5% by year’s end. The passenger total was 73.63 million in 2023.

The PPA reported that passenger traffic rose 10.3% to 60.47 million in the nine months to September.

The PPA’s website lists the Ports of Currimao in Ilocos Norte, Salomague in Ilocos Sur, Manila, Bohol, and El Nido in Palawan as currently equipped to accommodate cruise vessels. — Ashley Erika O. Jose