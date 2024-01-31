GLOBE Telecom, Inc. on Tuesday said it saw a reduction in blocked spam and scam bank-related text messages in 2023, attributing it to intensified collaboration with major banks and financial institutions.

In a media release, Globe reported a 73.7% decrease, blocking 21.9-million bank-related spam and scam text messages in 2023 compared to 83.39 million messages in the previous year.

“This milestone encourages us to continuously enhance our security measures for the protection of our customers,” said Anton Reynaldo Bonifacio, Globe’s chief information security officer.

Globe said that its partnership with the Bankers Association of the Philippines covers 45 major banks and key players in the finance sector, focusing on data and intelligence sharing to combat fraud.

The telecommunications company has invested $20 million to bolster its blocking system and enhance detection of spam and scam text messages, Globe noted.

Operating a 24/7 security operations center, Globe filters out unwanted messages, including app-to-person and person-to-person text messages from both international and domestic sources, it said.

On Tuesday, shares in the company rose by P28 or 1.65% to close at P1,728 apiece at the local bourse. — Ashley Erika O. Jose