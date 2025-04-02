EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. said it is continuing its P95-billion capital expenditure (capex) program for water and wastewater projects, which began in 2023 and will run until 2027.

“Manila Water will be undertaking considerable fundraising activities to support its substantial operating and capital expenditures from 2023 to 2047, intended primarily for water security, service accessibility, service continuity, and environmental sustainability programs,” the company said in its approved 2023 rate rebasing service improvement plan (RR23SIP).

For water supply projects, Manila Water’s proposed investments include the Wawa-Kaysakat-Pasig Water Supply System and Long-Term East Line Projects, based on its RR23SIP.

Among the major projects expected to be completed is the second phase of the East Bay Water Treatment Plant, which has a capacity of 200 million liters per day (MLD) of water.

“This system project is expected to result in an increase in water service coverage, serving Pasig, Pateros, Taguig, and Talim Island after its target completion. This new water source shall also de-load the Angat water system and serve as an augmentation source for Metro Manila,” said Manila Water.

For wastewater projects, the company is anticipating the completion of the Hinulugang Taktak Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) by the third quarter of 2025.

The facility will treat used water generated within the catchment area before discharging to Hinulugang Taktak Falls, meeting the priority requirement of the local government of Antipolo concerning the preservation of the falls.

Another project is the Mandaluyong West STP, which is designed to treat domestic wastewater generated from the western area of Mandaluyong, south of San Juan South, and south of Quezon City.

The STP is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2025.

Manila Water serves the east zone network of Metro Manila, covering parts of Marikina, Pasig, Makati, Taguig, Pateros, Mandaluyong, San Juan, portions of Quezon City and Manila, and several towns in Rizal province. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera