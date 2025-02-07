ALSONS POWER Group, the power business unit of the Alcantara Group, is preparing to roll out its energy projects, including its first large-scale solar power project in Mindanao.

“As Alsons Power enters 2025, the company is poised for growth with the simultaneous implementation of multiple projects, including the launch of its first large-scale solar power project in Mindanao,” the company said in a media release on Thursday.

“With a focus on renewable energy, enhanced operational systems, and collaboration across the organization and its parent company — the Alcantara Group — Alsons Power is well-placed to meet its goals and contribute to addressing the rising demand for energy in the country,” it added.

Alsons Power said it plans to launch its first large-scale solar power plant in the first half of 2025.

“We are rapidly advancing our solar power initiatives and remain committed to strengthening our project pipeline,” said Alsons Power Chief Executive Officer Antonio Miguel B. Alcantara.

Adding to the pipeline of projects are the development of the 37.8-megawatt (MW) Sindangan-Zambo River Power Plant and the 53-MW Bago Hydro Power Plant, both slated for construction this year.

For conventional plants, the company said that the first phase of its 95.2-MW Bohol In-Island Diesel Power Station, located in the municipality of Ubay, is nearing completion, marking its strategic expansion outside Mindanao.

“This project will capitalize on opportunities in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market and the ancillary reserve market over the next three to five years, until additional plants are developed to address demand-supply gaps in the region,” Mr. Alcantara said.

In 2024, the company completed its 14.5-MW Siguil Hydro Power Plant in Maasim, Sarangani—its first foray into renewable energy.

Moving forward, Alsons Power said it is focusing on “significantly expanding its market share” in the Retail Competition and Open Access market, a government program that allows customers to choose their electricity supplier.

“We are committed to strengthening our market presence and expanding our power asset portfolio,” Mr. Alcantara said.

Alsons Power, which claims to be Mindanao’s first independent power producer, has a portfolio of four power plants with a combined capacity of 468 MW. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera