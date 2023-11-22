THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it pre-qualified nine entities for an upcoming auction for microgrid service areas.

“After a careful evaluation and deliberation of the (Special Bids and Awards Committee), the DoE announces that a total of nine MGSPs (microgrid services provider proponents) were considered as pre-qualified to bid in the MGSP competitive selection process (CSP),” the DoE said in an advisory.

Pre-qualified were DMCI Power Corp., Smart Power Solutions Corp., Alternative Power Resource Holdings, Inc., Manila Electric Co. subsidiary MSpectrum, Inc., Maharlika Clean Power Holdings Corp., Powersource OEG Services, Inc., One Renewable Energy Enterprise, Inc., FP Island Energy Corp., and Vivant Energy Corp.

The pre-bid conference is scheduled for Nov. 29.

According to Republic Act No. 11646 or the Microgrid Systems Act, the DoE is required to conduct a CSP for concessions to serve off-grid areas.

“The DoE looks forward to working closely with the pre-qualified bidders in the next phase of the MGSP-CSP,” the DoE said.

The DoE last month invited potential bidders to provide microgrid services in 98 unserved and underserved areas.

The 2023-2032 National Total Electrification Roadmap identified 285 unserved and 122 underserved areas in off-grid locations, which will receive priority in CSP auctions.

The DoE has said that some 15,645 households, equivalent to around 39% of potential power consumers in unserved and underserved areas, are expected to benefit from the initial auction round.

The concessions are expected to be awarded by the first quarter of 2024. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera