LISTED DIGIPLUS Interactive Corp. doubled its registered user count to more than 40 million in 2024 as the company eyes further growth this year, its chairman said.

DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio H. Tanco said during a media briefing in Quezon City on Thursday that the company’s 2024 registered user count surged from over 20 million in 2023.

“Since we launched more games like the Perya Game, Color Game, Pinoy Drop Ball, and our marketing and branding strategy is really to acquire more users. We’ve been moving around different parts of the country. What’s happening is our registered users are growing,” Mr. Tanco said.

Mr. Tanco said DigiPlus is optimistic that it will further grow its user count following the company’s entry into Brazil and the recent move by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. to reduce the fee paid by electronic games (e-games) operators to 30% of revenue.

“It will improve to a certain extent, but not maybe at the rate we have now,” he said.

“Our aim is really to do better than the year past. We also try to manage the expectations of investors. They don’t expect us to have those hyper growth every year,” he added.

Earlier this month, DigiPlus said its subsidiary DigiPlus Brazil Interactive Ltda. secured a gaming license in Brazil.

Meanwhile, DigiPlus and its social development arm BingoPlus Foundation launched the Pusta de Peligro Responsible Gaming campaign, with the premiere of three short films.

“We hope this campaign will spark a national conversation about responsible gaming. We want players to feel empowered to make wise choices, families to feel reassured, and communities to see gaming as a safe form of entertainment. The Pusta de Peligro campaign is a crucial step toward that vision,” he said.

The campaign pushes for responsible gaming and advocates for prevention, education, and intervention to ensure that gaming remains safe and enjoyable form of entertainment.

“Responsible gaming is the foundation of a sustainable gaming industry. With Pusta de Peligro, we’re proving that advocacy and innovation can go hand in hand to create a safer, more enjoyable gaming environment for all,” he said.

DigiPlus shares fell by 2% or 55 centavos to P26.95 apiece on Thursday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave