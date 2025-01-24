JOLLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) launched the first standalone concept store of Taiwanese milk tea brand Milksha in the Philippines on Jan. 20.

The new store is located at Level 2, Main Building of SM North EDSA in Quezon City, JFC said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

JFC said the new Milksha store offers more than 30 premium specialty beverages, from milkteas to fruit-infused drinks.

Each drink is brewed using traditional Taiwanese methods, using imported ingredients.

“Milk tea has become such a big part of Filipino daily lives. What makes Milksha well-positioned for this market is its dedication to using fresh and premium natural ingredients and crafting unique, refreshing flavors that can capture the evolving taste buds of Filipino milk tea lovers,” JFC Philippines Chief Executive Officer Joseph Tanbuntiong said.

Milksha has 336 stores across Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The Jollibee Group bought a majority stake in Milksha in 2021.

Earlier this month, JFC announced that its subsidiary Milkshop International Co., Ltd., which is behind Milksha, is acquiring a 70% stake in Taiwanese wellness soup brand Moon Moon Food for NT$103.8 million as part of bolstering its position in the tea segment.

JFC shares rose by 1.47% or P3.60 to P248.60 per share on Thursday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave