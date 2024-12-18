ST TELEMEDIA Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Philippines has completed the structural framework of its 124-megawatt (MW) data center in Fairview, paving the way for its initial activation by the second quarter of next year.

In a media release on Tuesday, the company said it had topped off its STT Fairview 1, its carrier-neutral and sustainable data center.

“The demand for advanced data centers continues to grow in the Philippines, fueled by increasing digital consumption, cloud adoption, and AI (artificial intelligence) applications,” the company said in a media release on Tuesday.

STT GDC Philippines is Globe Telecom, Inc.’s joint venture with Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres.

STT Fairview will be the company’s largest data center, with a total design capacity of 124 MW, and is expected to hit first phase activation by the second quarter of next year. This data center site will accommodate demands from hyperscalers and AI companies.

The data center is also built to incorporate emerging green technologies for sustainable operations.

STT GDC Philippines has seven data centers in the Philippines with a combined IT load of 150 MW, information from its website showed.

Aside from STT Fairview, it is also constructing STT Cavite 2, which has an estimated IT load of six MW. — Ashley Erika O. Jose