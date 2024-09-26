MWELL, the digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC), is optimistic about its future growth as more Filipinos look for easy ways to access healthcare, its chief executive officer (CEO) said.

“I would say that we are the pioneer in the integrated health and wellness platform, and as more Filipinos seek [to bridge the healthcare gap], we are growing,” mWell CEO June Cheryl Cabal-Revilla said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Ms. Revilla added mWell plans to launch more wearables and services to bridge the healthcare gap in the country.

She said the company focuses on meeting Filipinos’ healthcare needs “on the go” with features like teleconsultation, nutrition, fitness programs, wearable tech, and self-monitoring devices.

She also said the health hub feature is already accessible on the mWell platform, though improvements are still being made.

The health hub feature acts as an online assistant, helping users book and schedule doctor appointments and reminding them of these. It also serves as a personal database for electronic prescriptions, medical summaries, and health IDs.

“It is digital-ready in such a way that wherever you go, you have your personal health records with you,” Ms. Revilla said.

“We are improving [the health hub], but the new wearable is going to come out in a month,” she added.

In an interview with BusinessWorld, Ms. Revilla said the company aims to make healthcare more accessible by introducing mWell OnTheGo, a portable clinic designed for remote or off-grid areas without electricity.

According to its website, mWell OnTheGo is a portable mobile clinic equipped with foldable solar panels, a power station, pocket Wi-Fi, and a phone preloaded with the mWell app for online consultation.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

