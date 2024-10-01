FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) is expanding its international network as it is set to offer 22 weekly flights to Australia starting next month.

“We are poised to intensify efforts to promote tourism between the Philippines and Australia,” PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng said in a media release on Monday.

PAL, operated by listed PAL Holdings, Inc., said it will expand its flights between Manila and Brisbane to daily nonstop flights, seven times a week starting Oct. 27.

With this, PAL has now the widest network of flights to Australia from the Philippines, offering more routes to four cities of Australia than any other carrier, the flag carrier said.

Aside from its daily Manila-Brisbane flights, PAL also operates daily flights to Sydney.

It also provides flights to Melbourne, which it operates five times a week, and flights to Perth, three times a week.

“We at Philippine Airlines are excited to welcome tourists and business travelers onboard our daily flights from Manila to Brisbane, and likewise on our extensive network of nonstop flights to Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth,” Mr. Ng said.

To date, PAL flies to 36 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East, as well as 32 cities in the Philippines.

“This enhanced connectivity will significantly boost people-to-people exchanges and tourism, and facilitate greater opportunities for trade and investment as the Philippines and Australia advance our Strategic Partnership,” Philippine Ambassador to Australia Hellen B. De La Vega said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose