GLOBAL network testing firm Ookla said Smart Communications, Inc., the wireless subsidiary of PLDT Inc., recorded the fastest median download speed among the country’s mobile operators.

In a report, Ookla said Smart delivered 35.56 megabits per second (Mbps) for the third quarter, while Globe Telecom, Inc. had a median download speed of 22.42 Mbps and DITO Telecommunity Corp. recorded 19.53 Mbps.

Among phone manufacturers, Ookla said that devices from Apple had the fastest median download speed in the Philippines for the third quarter at 47.10 Mbps, followed by Samsung at 33.77 Mbps, Xiaomi at 29.18 Mbps, Huawei at 18.99 Mbps, and Infinix at 18.14 Mbps.

Ookla said, however, that in terms of media upload speed, Infinix, delivered a median upload speed of 7.25 Mbps, followed by Samsung at 6.73 Mbps, Apple at 6.35 Mbps, Xiaomi at 6.58 Mbps, and Huawei at 5.77 Mbps.

In its previous report, which covered the first and second quarters, it said that Globe had the highest consistency score of 83.64%. It also had the highest score in terms of most available all-technology mobile networks at 92.63%. — Ashley Erika O. Jose