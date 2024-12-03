SAN MIGUEL CORP. (SMC) confirmed its acquisition of 7,000 hectares on Bugsuk Island in Balabac, Palawan, noting that the titles predate the 1997 Indigenous Peoples Rights Act and no certificate of ancestral domain title exists for the properties.

SMC acquired the properties “through the purchase of companies that have held the titles since their original issuance in 1974 as part of a government program involving the redistribution of agricultural lands to farmers under the Land Reform Program,” the Ramon S. Ang-led conglomerate said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

“The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has upheld in its orders dated Aug. 15 and Sept. 20, 2023, that the Bugsuk properties are not subject to Agrarian Reform distribution,” the company said. An indigenous peoples (IP) group called Sambilog-Balik Bugsuk Movement questioned this decision.

“While no certificate of ancestral domain title exists for Bugsuk Island, and existing property titles predate the 1997 Indigenous Peoples Rights Act, SMC is committed to engaging in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, including the true representatives of the Molbog people, to address any concerns,” it added.

BusinessWorld still awaits comment from Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III.

“Any reacquisition by the government would violate the just compensation already provided and infringe upon the Constitutional rights of the lawful owners,” SMC said.

“Still, SMC acknowledges the historical complexities of land ownership in the Philippines and recognizes the importance of respecting the rights of legitimate indigenous communities,” it added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose