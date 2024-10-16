LOPEZ-LED First Philippine Holdings Corp. has tapped Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. to provide connectivity solutions for First Philippine Industrial Park’s (FPIP) 600-hectare (ha) industrial park hub in Batangas.

In a joint statement, the two parties said the collaboration would allow Converge to take advantage of FPIP’s dark fiber, enabling fiber connectivity to over 150 locators of FPIP’s industrial park.

They said the commercial agreement between FPIP and Converge would also allow FPIP to adapt to technologies like cloud services, cybersecurity solutions, and digital collaboration tools.

Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said it is necessary to deliver connectivity solutions to industrial parks like FPIP because they are the driver of economic growth and critical in bringing foreign investments.

First Philippine Holdings, together with Japan’s Sumitomo Corp., established FPIP as a location for manufacturers and traders, as well as a platform for creating jobs and generating tax revenues for the government.

FPIP has established a shared infrastructure through investments in dark fiber facilities. This has allowed FPIP to maximize its existing underground infrastructure and facilitate deployment of fiber internet services for their locators.

At the local bourse on Tuesday, shares in First Philippine Holdings closed unchanged at P60.70 each, while shares in Converge went up by 68 centavos, or 4.13%, to end at P17.16 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose