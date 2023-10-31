GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. has deployed Nokia Corp.’s latest interleaved passive active antennas (IPAA+) in South Cotabato to support 5G and other legacy cellular technologies, it said on Monday.

In a media release, it said the latest deployment is part of the listed telecommunications company’s planned 50 installations this year.

Globe said the IPAA+ deployment is also part of its commitment to adopt green network solutions as it aims to cut carbon emissions to as close as zero.

An IPAA+ is an antenna developed by Nokia for 5G to support other legacy cellular technologies like 4G, 3G, and 2G. This type of antenna is considered sustainable and has a low carbon footprint, the company added.

“The impact on the cell site is minimal, as tower reinforcement and construction works are typically not needed, reducing the environmental impact during site modernization and the deployment of 5G,” it said.

Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer Maria Yolanda C. Crisanto said through the deployment, Nokia will help the company lessen its energy consumption and carbon emissions.

“Through this unique IPAA+ variant, we are supporting Globe’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint as well as accelerate its 4G/5G rollout across the country to improve the connectivity experience of its customers. We will continue to work closely with them throughout deployment at approximately 50 additional sites this year in the Visayas and Mindanao islands,” said Subho Mukherjee, vice-president of sustainability at Nokia. — Ashley Erika O. Jose