THE PHILIPPINE Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) and the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) will collaborate on product development and market promotion to enhance their respective exchanges.

PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon S. Monzon and TWSE Chairman Sherman Lin led a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony on Aug. 20 at the TWSE Headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, the local bourse operator said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

As part of the MoU, PSE and TWSE will work together on product development and market promotion.

The market operators will also share best practices in areas such as regulations, environmental, social, and governance practices, and market trends, among others.

The two market operators will create a working group to carry out the objectives outlined in the MoU.

“I believe this MoU is a good starting point for the relationship between PSE and TWSE and is key to fostering the friendship recently formed between us and exploring mutually beneficial endeavors for the two bourses,” Mr. Monzon said.

“TWSE’s insights on product and technology development, regulatory and sustainability initiatives will serve as invaluable inputs to our Exchange,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave