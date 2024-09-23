THE Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently inaugurated a new extension office in Koronadal City, South Cotabato to strengthen its services in Mindanao.

The extension office, opened on Sept. 20, is on the second floor of the South Cotabato Gymnasium and Cultural Center along Alunan Avenue, the corporate regulator said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

“The inauguration of the SEC Koronadal extension office marks our fifth extension office in the Mindanao region, bringing us closer to our goal of expanding our services to growing business hubs in the country,” SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said.

“The commission recognizes the need for our services to be more accessible and convenient to encourage entrepreneurs to take advantage of the corporate vehicle in setting up their business, so that they be contributors to overall economic growth,” he added.

According to the SEC, the new extension office will provide easier access to services such as company registration and compliance monitoring, and investor education activities.

Businesses and investors in Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, and General Santos) can now head to the Koronadal extension office instead of going to Davao City for their transactions.

Other SEC extension offices can be found in Baguio, Tarlac, Legazpi, Cebu, Bacolod, Iloilo, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave