Filipino fashion designer draws inspiration from the beauty of the waling-waling flower for his newest bridal couture line

For more than a decade, Odelon Simpao has been the go-to designer for many celebrities. He has dressed stars for the red carpet, crafted dashing suits for men, and created awe-inspiring pieces for the Philippines’ representatives in international pageants. This time, he is focusing his efforts on producing a collection centered around the most important dress a woman will wear in her lifetime — her wedding gown.

Although this isn’t Odelon’s first foray into bridal wear, his upcoming collection marks a significant chapter in his design career — setting the tone for what his fashion house is about to present this year.

An ode to the waling-waling

For his latest bridal couture line, Odelon drew inspiration from the waling-waling flower, a symbol of beauty and elegance in Filipino culture. His goal was to incorporate elements of Filipino heritage in the collection while maintaining modern and sophisticated forms.

Over three months, he meticulously worked with French lace, tulle, and Swarovski crystals, among other luxurious materials. The result is a collection that is romantic, ultra-feminine, and glamorous. Comprising nine exquisite pieces, the collection showcases various forms and techniques. There is a poetic quality in the way Odelon adorned each piece with intricate floral embroideries, 3D floral appliqués, and thousands of crystals. The designs highlight timeless silhouettes, from voluminous ball gowns to sleek column dresses with detachable trains — each a testament to Odelon’s mastery in celebrating and enhancing a woman’s figure.

“The collection features different silhouettes because it’s all about the woman’s body. I want to accentuate her form and curves,” Odelon explains. “The silhouettes aren’t avant-garde or experimental. They are classic and timeless — designed not to overshadow the bride’s beauty, but to elevate her innate charm.”

To mark the launch of his bridal couture line, Odelon collaborated with photographer Charvin Valdez Torne for a stunning campaign shoot, with Dave Sandoval styling the setup. The campaign puts his gowns in the spotlight, offering a glimpse of what happily ever after could look like in an Odelon Simpao wedding dress.

His muses are visions in white, each wearing a piece from his bridal couture collection. The campaign’s elegant setup features dreamy drapes as the perfect backdrop for Odelon’s designs, while the warm glow of a crystal chandelier highlights the charm of his exquisite embellishments.

“Brides want to see their most beautiful selves on their special day,” Odelon muses. “They have their own fantasy they want to fulfill.”

Learning from the masters

Odelon’s journey in the fashion industry wasn’t easy. Growing up in Cagayan de Oro, he initially pursued a nursing degree in college. During that time, he used his passion for design as a means to support himself — creating accessories and blouses to sell to his friends. Eventually, he became involved with Cagayan’s fashion community, which led him to meet renowned Filipino designer Frederick Peralta.

With nothing but passion and determination, Odelon left Cagayan de Oro and moved to Manila to pursue a career in fashion. Under Frederick’s guidance, he learned the ins and outs of the industry and honed his design skills. He spent hours observing how Frederick worked with clients and brought his creative visions to life. Soon, he became an apprentice, assisting with wedding dresses — applying appliqués, manipulating fabrics, and mastering intricate beadwork. In addition to Frederick, Odelon also trained under esteemed designer Jojie Lloren.

“I’m very fortunate that I was able to work and learn from the best,” Odelon says.

During his apprenticeship, he successfully broke into the local fashion scene. One of his first ventures was working with a men’s apparel brand specializing in formal wear. For two years, he served as the brand’s designer and head of creatives, reimagining barongs and suits with a contemporary flair. It was during this time that Odelon discovered his signature style — designing menswear.

In the 2010s, he participated in Philippine Fashion Week, where he showcased his modern take on men’s fashion. His collections included “Abstract Illusion,” which merged tailoring with digital prints, and an all-black ensemble of sleek men’s suits.

“During that time, nobody was doing menswear full-time. Designers would include one or two men’s pieces in their collections, but no one was dedicating an entire collection to it,” he recalls. “That was a niche market.”

Eventually, Odelon expanded his repertoire to include womenswear. In 2014, he presented a modern take on power dressing using prints at a fashion show in Canada. In 2016, his spring-summer collection played with linear forms.

One of his biggest career milestones was designing for television and film. Odelon worked with actress Marian Rivera, crafting outfits for her movie and TV roles, most notably in Marimar. To this day, many of Odelon’s creations continue to grace TV screens and the international stage as his celebrity clientele grows.

To learn more about Odelon Simpao Weddings, visit @odelonsimpaocouture on Instagram or email odelonsimpao@gmail.com.

