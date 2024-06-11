PTT Philippines Corp. has appointed Athiwat Rattanakorn as the oil company’s new president and chief executive officer (CEO) after the retirement of his predecessor.

The appointment took effect on June 1, following the retirement of Khun Sukanya Seriyothin in May, the company said in a media release on Monday.

According to PTT, Mr. Athiwat began his term in the Philippines in 2023 as the company’s marketing director.

This was after serving as the international and supply sales division manager at PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Co. Ltd. (PTTOR) in Thailand for four years.

“His expertise in trading petroleum products includes exporting from domestic refineries to markets in Southeast Asia, including CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam), Indonesia, Singapore, Bangladesh, China, and the Philippines,” the company said.

Mr. Athiwat also briefly managed the procurement of petroleum products and sourcing from the international market to meet national demand, the company added.

Before the establishment of PTTOR, he was a crude oil trader for PTT Public Company Ltd. in Singapore, responsible for sourcing crude oil and condensate from National Oil Companies in the Middle East, West Africa, and the Far East to supply PTT Group refineries.

He also traded crude oil for refineries in Asia, including those in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, India, and China.

PTT Philippines is a subsidiary of PTTOR, the flagship company in the oil and retail business of PTT Group of Thailand. It is primarily engaged in the local trading of petroleum products particularly on three major segments — retail, wholesale, and commercial markets. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera