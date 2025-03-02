THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it has launched a knowledge-sharing program with South Korea on clean energy.

In a statement on Sunday, the DoE said its 2024/25 knowledge sharing program serves as a platform for the exchange of expertise and best practices.

“We aim to gain invaluable insights and best practices that will help us draft policy, strengthen our institutions, and implement innovative energy solutions that respond to our country’s evolving energy landscape,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro O. Sales said.

The two governments held high-level discussions in August to explore ways for the Philippines to benefit from South Korea’s advances in energy technology while showcasing its own strengths in renewable energy, particularly in geothermal and pumped hydropower generation.

The Korea Energy Economics Institute, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, are participating in the program.

The Asia Economic Development Committee (AEDC) of South Korea serves as the program’s official coordinating organization for Philippine government-related knowledge-sharing matters, facilitating energy cooperation between the two countries.

“This program is not just about technology transfer, it is a testament to the enduring friendship and shared commitment of our nations to sustainable energy development,” AEDC Chairman Yoon Sukhun said.

As part of the program, the Philippines submitted three key proposals aligned with its energy transition and socioeconomic development goals. These include initiatives accelerating electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure, integrating floating solar and smart grid technologies, and strengthening capacity building for clean energy development.

Since its inception in 2004, the program has supported over 759 research projects, fostering collaborations that drive innovation and enhance institutional capacity.

“The Philippines and Korea reaffirm their dedication to fostering strong energy cooperation, leveraging shared knowledge, and driving forward sustainable energy solutions that will benefit both nations in the years to come,” the DoE said.

The Energy department is seeking to increase the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix to 35% by 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera