LISTED COMPANY Bogo-Medellin Milling Co., Inc. (Bomedco) on Thursday said that it is pursuing measures to address the insufficient sugarcane supply after announcing a temporary halt in its milling operations.

“We assure the public that this is a temporary concern that we intended to address in due time,” the company said in a statement.

“While we are currently facing a unique situation, we want to emphasize that Bomedco remains operational in all other aspects of our business,” it added.

The company said that its farming and agricultural services are still in operation.

Bomedco usually starts its milling operations between October and December of each crop year and has planned to conduct milling operations for the crop year 2022-2023, the company noted.

“In preparation for this, we successfully conducted a trial run to ensure seamless milling operations,” Bomedco said.

“However, due to the sugar planters’ insufficient delivery of cane in a timely manner relative to our rated capacity of 2,500 tons as reported, which will render the mill operations inefficient,” it added.

The company said that it is currently preparing its sugarcane for the coming milling season starting in September.

“We are diligently working on ensuring the efficient processing of our sugarcane in line with the upcoming milling season,” it said.



The company earlier said that it will have no milling operations for the crop year starting January until the present due to insufficient sugarcane supply. “In effect, the company declared a temporary shutdown until further notice.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera