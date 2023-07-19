THE Department of Agriculture (DA) will distribute the remaining 500 metric tons (MT) of urea fertilizer to corn farmers.

The allocation, equivalent to 10,000 bags, is part of a 20,000 MT fertilizer donation from China.

In a memorandum order dated July 18, the DA said that the fertilizer will be distributed to corn farmers in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon for the crop year 2023-2024.

Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley are to receive 3,000 bags while Central Luzon and Calabarzon were allocated of 2,000 bags.

The fertilizer will be distributed through vouchers issued by local government units.

According to the DA, an eligible corn farmer beneficiary can claim a maximum of two bags of donated fertilizer per hectare.

Farmers must be registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture and encoded in the Farmer’s and Fisher’s Online-Registry System. They must also tend to land planted to corn for the crop season.

The DA said that the capacity of its National Corn Program to obtain the required volumes of fertilizer has been affected by the increase in fertilizer prices.

“The government of the People’s Republic of China has responded to the Philippines’ request for additional aid by donating 20,000 metric tons of fertilizer to the Philippine government,” according to the memo.

Last month, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian turned over the donation at a National Food Authority warehouse in Valenzuela City.

During his state visit to China earlier this year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said he secured deals with two Chinese fertilizer manufacturers.

These entities entered into an agreement with the Philippine International Trading Corp. to ensure supplies at favorable prices. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera