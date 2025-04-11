REGIONAL specialties, delicacies, and products have been gathered in one giant hall for the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair.

The fair runs for four days, from April 9 to 13, at the Megatrade Halls 1 through 3 of SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

During the opening ceremony on the Day of Valor, April 9, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. discussed the importance of showcasing local products. “This national food fair is more than a gastronomic celebration of our rich and diverse culinary heritage. It is a testament to the incredible talent, ingenuity, and industry of our local farmers and artisans who bring pride and honor to our country,” he said in a speech.

Aside from opening the fair, he led the launch of DTI’s nationwide e-commerce platform, the Bagong Pilipinas Marketplace, which is “the largest business-to-business (B2B) online platform that aims to connect local enterprises with global institutional buyers.”

At the fair there are over 250 exhibitors offering items ranging from bottled laing (taro leaves cooked in coconut milk) from Daraga, Albay through HML Food; Penn’s gourmet tinapa (smoked fish) from Calbayog, Samar; and flavored chicharon (pork cracklings) by Ellynes Pasalubong from General Santos City, South Cotabato. Products we bought were pili nut delicacies by Lola Tina’s from Camarines Norte, and Potter’s Hand buro (fermented fish or shrimp) from Tarlac City.

The fair also features personal care products like virgin coconut oil from Cocoplus Aquarian, based in San Pablo, Laguna. Many people were drawn to the woven placemats made by Crissandder Enterprises from Baclayon, Bohol; handloom-woven rugs and pillows from Zamboanga; and various forms of bamboo craft from La Paz, Abra.

Food lovers had many options to choose from to eat on the spot, with crowd favorites on opening day being rabbit meat sausages by Easter Joy from Angono, Rizal; and Empanada ni Behang, which saw long lines of people craving Ilocos Norte-style empanada (turnovers).

DTI made sure to represent all the regions, be it through coffee from the Cordillera region, artisanal chocolate from Mindanao, or fruit wines and vinegars hailing from Visayas, said DTI secretary Cristina Roque.

“The products here today are compliant and registered, so people can buy whether retail or wholesale,” she explained to the press. “We really encourage wholesale, so we invite hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, and also consolidators to make sure that we can distribute them locally and globally.”

This is improved on by the Bagong Pilipinas Marketplace which the event also launched. Ms. Roque said that this will help support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the food processing industry, which are “the backbone of the Philippine economy.”

“It’s a sector we definitely cannot ignore,” she added. DTI will be organizing more trade fairs throughout the year to provide MSMEs more platforms to showcase their products.

According to a statement, last year’s National Food Fair generated P57.83 million in sales, combining cash, bookings, and pending orders.

Mr. Marcos said that Filipinos can expect more government support moving forward. “With these efforts to strengthen our local industries, we are indeed positioning the Philippines as a prime investment destination. Let this event serve as an open invitation to more potential investors both Filipinos and foreigners alike to take part in the opportunities that Philippine markets offer,” he said.

The National Food Fair is open to the public and admission is free. Aspiring entrepreneurs can join future DTI fairs through their local DTI Office. — Brontë H. Lacsamana