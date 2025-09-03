Plays and musicals to watch during the ‘ber’ months

1 of 3

JUST as the year enters the home stretch (and starts the Philippines’ extended Christmas season) the theater scene heats up even more, closing the year with a wide variety of plays and musicals from September to December.

There are new shows, and for those who missed them the first time, some restagings set to fill up theater lovers’ calendars until the end of 2025.

Dear Evan Hansen

Sept. 4 to Oct. 5

GMG Productions presents the Manila run of the UK touring production of Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque. It tells the story of Evan, an anxious high school student longing for a sense of belonging, and features music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and a book by Steven Levenson. It stars Ellis Kirk in the titular role. Tickets are available through TicketWorld.

Kaliwaan

Sept. 5-7

Stages Production Specialists, Inc., with MusicArtes, Inc., presents an adaptation of Betrayal by Harold Pinter. Titled Kaliwaan, it is a Filipino translation by Guelan Varela-Luarca, directed by Loy Arcenas and starring Missy Maramara, Nor Domingo, and Ron Capinding. Its final weekend, an extension from its August run, will be staged at The Mirror Studio Theater, SJG Bldg., 8463 Kalayaan Ave., Makati City. Tickets can be purchased through the Google Form here: https://bit.ly/KaliwaanMNL2025.

Walang Aray

Sept. 5-Oct. 12

Two years after its debut, the original Filipino musical Walang Aray is back at the PETA Theater Center, running until Oct. 12. It is centered on the love story between Julia and Tenyong, set during the Philippine revolution of 1896. Many of the award-winning lead cast from 2023 are returning: Shaira Opsimar and Marynor Madamesila who alternate in the role of Julia, and Gio Gahol and Jon Abella as Tenyong. They are joined by a new cast member, Lance Reblando who also plays the role of Julia. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Alice in Wonderland

Sept. 7-Dec. 14

Repertory Theater for Young Audiences presents the fantastical world of Alice in Wonderland. Based on the book by Lewis Carroll, with music and lyrics by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, it is directed by Joy Virata and Cara Barredo. As Alice follows the rabbit into Wonderland, the production highlights audience participation with kids in attendance. It runs at the REP Eastwood Theater in Quezon City. For ticket inquiries and showbuying opportunities, message REP’s pages @repertoryphilippines, call 0962-691-8540 or 0966-905-4013, or e-mail info@repphil.org or sales@repphil.org.

Juan Tamad and Other Ballets

Sept. 12-14

Alice Reyes Dance Philippines (ARDP) brings Juan Tamad and Other Ballets to the Hyundai Hall, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City, for one weekend. The program presents four works that blend classic stories with modern ballet. The titular “Juan Tamad” is directed by Erl Sorilla with music by Toto Sorioso, following the adventures of Juan Tamad and his monkey friend, Matsing. Complementing it are three pieces from ARDP’s repertoire: “Nocturne,” “C’est La Cie,” and “Moon.” Inquiries can be sent through Viber (0967-153-6173) or e-mail (ardancephilippinesinc@gmail.com).

Para Kay B

Sept. 12-28

Based on National Artist Ricky Lee’s bestselling novel of the same name, Para Kay B weaves together five interconnected love stories, as written by Eljay Castro Deldoc and directed by Yong Tapang, Jr. The production initially ran in March and returns to the Doreen Black Box Theater, Ateneo de Manila University, Quezon City, this month. Returning cast members include Ava Santos, Liza Diño, Martha Comia, Sarah Garcia, Via Antonio, AJ Benoza, Esteban Mara, Jay Gonzaga, Aldo Vencilao, Divine Aucina, and Vincent Pajara. Joining the cast are Mario Magallona, Sarina Sasaki, Maria Alilia “Mosang” Bagio, Ingrid Joyce, Phi Palmos, Manok Nellas, Drew Espenocilla, and Air Paz. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Pingkian: Isang Musikal

Sept. 12-Oct. 12

Adjudged the Best Musical at the 2024 Aliw Awards, Tanghalang Pilipino’s Pingkian: Isang Musikal will be restaged this month. The full-length musical follows the journey of Emilio Jacinto (played by Vic Robinson), a young revolutionary who navigates the complexities of leadership in the final years of the Philippine Revolution and the beginning of the Philippine-American War. It stars Vic Robinson as Emilio Jacinto/Pingkian. Also in the cast are Gab Pangilinan, Tex Ordoñez-De Leon, Kakki Teodoro, Paw Castillo, Almond Bolante, Joshua Cadeliña, Marco Viaña. Directed by Jenny Jamora and written by Juan Ekis with music by Ejay Yatco, it will run at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Tickets are available at TicketWorld and Ticket2Me.

Dagitab

Sept. 20-28

Following a debut run in July, Scene Change is bringing back Dagitab, a stage adaptation of the award-winning Cinemalaya film of the same name by Giancarlo Abrahan. Written and directed by Guelan Varela-Luarca, the story examines the longtime marriage of two professors, Issey and Jimmy, who are on the brink of separation. The original cast returns: Agot Isidro, Jojit Lorenzo, Elijah Canlas, and Benedix Ramos. They are joined by Sam Samarita. The limited two-weekend run takes place at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit, Makati. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Shorts & Briefs

Sept. 20-Oct. 5

First-time theater creatives and performers will grace the stage for Eksena PH’s 11th edition of Shorts & Briefs, a theater festival for newbies. This year, the lineup of entries boasts of adult themes: Ang Babae at ang Mangga, Josefino at ang Statwa, The Red Hotel; Reklamasyon Headquarters, Shit, and Warla Arena. The theater festival will run for three weekends, with 2 and 7:30 p.m. shows, at Café Shylo at the Skyway Twin Towers Condominium, 327 Capt. Henry P. Javier St., Pasig. For tickets send inquiries via Eksena PH on Facebook and Instagram.

The Bodyguard The Musical

Sept. 26-Oct. 19

The Bodyguard The Musical is 9 Works Theatrical’s latest production. It is an adaptation of the 2012 stage musical with a book by Alexander Dinelaris, which in turn was based on the 1992 film The Bodyguard with songs by Whitney Houston. Directed by Robbie Guevara, and with musical direction by Daniel Bartolome, it will be the first theater production staged at the brand-new Proscenium Theater in Rockwell, Makati City. Telling the story of a musical superstar and her bodyguard as their relationship develops while she is under threat, the musical features West End stars Christine Allado and Matt Blaker as the leads, alongside Sheena Palad, Elian Santos and Giani Sarita, Tim Yap, John Joven-Uy, Vien King, Jasper Jimenez, CJ Navato, Paji Arceo, and Radha. Tickets are available at TicketWorld.

Anino sa Likod ng Buwan

Oct. 17-Nov. 9

IdeaFirst Live, the theater arm of IdeaFirst Company, will be presenting filmmaker Jun Robles Lana’s award-winning play, Anino sa Likod ng Buwan, which was initially staged 30 years ago and last staged in March this year. This time, it will be performed at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City. Set in a remote village in the rebel-wracked countryside of the 1990s, it revolves around the relationship of a couple and a soldier. The play is directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, and stars Martin del Rosario, Elora Españo, and Ross Pesigan. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Dedma twin bill

Oct. 17-26

Theatre Titas is bringing back its twin bill Dedma, last staged in April. It is made up of two plays — Let’s Do Lunch (directed by Maribel Legarda) and The Foxtrot (directed by Paul Alexander Morales) — both penned by Theatre Titas co-founder Chesie Galvez-Cariño. It follows members of Manila’s elite whose beautiful pretenses are mixed with ugly truths. The play runs at the Mirror Studio Theatre 2, with 8 p.m. performances Fridays through Sundays and 3 p.m. matinées on Saturdays and Sundays. Issa Litton, Ash Nicanor, Naths Everett and Mayen Cadd star in Lets Do Lunch while Royce Cabrera and Jackie Lou Blancostar in Foxtrot. Tickets are available through Ticket2Me.

Bar Boys: The Musical

Oct. 24-Nov. 23

The Barefoot Theatre Collaborative will restage last year’s hit Bar Boys: The Musical. This is a new production helmed by Mikko Angeles, and it will run at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater in Circuit, Makati. The musical follows four friends and aspiring lawyers as they navigate friendship, dreams, and the doubts in between. The cast includes Benedix Ramos, Alex Diaz, Jerom Canlas, Omar Uddin, Sheila Francisco, Juliene Mendoza, Lorenz Martinez, Nor Domingo, Gimbey dela Cruz, Carlon Matobato, Natasha Cabrera, and Gio Gahol. Tickets can be purchased through Ticket2Me or bit.ly/barboystickets.

Shrek The Musical

Oct. 31-Dec. 6

Full House Theater Company’s final production of the year is Shrek The Musical, a Broadway comedy-fantasy musical created especially for the Newport Performing Arts Theater stage. It is based on the DreamWorks Animation film and book by William Steig. The show features the swamp world of Shrek the ogre — played by theater stalwart Jamie Wilson — with a vibrant roster of characters like his best friend Donkey (Topper Fabregas) and spunky love interest Fiona (Krystal Kane). Tickets are available via Ticketworld, the Newport World Resorts Box Office, and Helixpay.

Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical

Nov. 14-Dec. 14

Tanghalang Pilipino's second musical based on a hero of the Philippine Revolution is the new production, Gregoria Lakambini: A Pinay Pop Musical. It stars Marynor Madamesila in the titular role of Gregoria de Jesus. Modeled after the sound and energy of P-pop, the musical follows her journey of love and revolution as written by Nicanor Tiongson and Eljay Castro Deldoc, with music by Nica del Rosario and Matthew Chang. It is directed and choreographed by Delphine Buencamino. It will run at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez, CCP Complex, Pasay City. Tickets are available through TicketWorld and Ticket2Me.