GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has appointed its first-ever chief artificial intelligence (AI) officer after creating a group dedicated to the adoption of AI.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, Globe named Anton Reynaldo M. Bonifacio as chief AI officer. He will also be the company’s chief information officer.

“To sustain our competitive advantage, we must continuously innovate and adopt new technologies,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest L. Cu said in a statement. “The emergence of AI signals a pivotal shift, promising to revolutionize the way we do business and serve our customers.”

The company created its AI Development and Enablement Group effective June 1 to focus on strategic AI planning, development, business integration and governance, it said.

Mr. Bonifacio will head the group Globe said, adding that it has integrated AI into its business operations specifically in credit and collection, financial reports, procurement process, and customer service.

“We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and responsible AI use, ensuring that our advancements not only drive business growth, improve service delivery and enhance customer experience, but also adhere to the highest standard of governance and compliance,” Mr. Bonifacio said.

Earlier this year, Globe said it expects a wider adoption of AI among local companies.

Last year, its cloud unit Cascadeo launched an AI-powered cloud management platform to address the demand for cloud solutions in the Philippines.

Globe shares closed 0.91% or P18 lower at P1,954 each. — Ashley Erika O. Jose