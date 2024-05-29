PLDT Inc. on Tuesday said its management has agreed to discuss a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with its labor union, effectively averting a strike.

“PLDT Management and the Manggagawa sa Komunikasyon ng Pilipinas (MKP)… have come to an amicable resolution as to when to begin their 2024-2027 collective bargaining agreement negotiations,” the telecommunication company said in a stock exchange filing.

MKP is the exclusive bargaining representative of PLDT’s rank-and-file employees.

PLDT said the notice of strike filed by the union in April had been lifted.

“PLDT operations remain ‘business as usual’ and focused on serving the needs of its customers,” the company said.

Last week, PLDT said it was ready to start the negotiations with MKP by September as its CBA expires on Nov. 8.

PLDT cited the Labor Code, noting that both parties must meet and negotiate the renewal or modification of the bargaining deal at least 60 days before it expires.

PLDT shares gained 0.14% or P2 to close at P1,410 each.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose