MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. targets to spend P178 billion for its wastewater management program from 2023 to 2046, the company announced on Wednesday.

In a media release, the west zone water concessionaire said that it plans to expand its sewer coverage and manage water pollution.

“Besides improving the distribution of drinking water supply, our investment program also includes the laying of essential infrastructure to collect and treat the wastewater generated by households so we can ensure environmental sustainability,” Randolph T. Estrellado, chief operating officer of Maynilad, said in a statement.

Maynilad said it also plans to construct 18 new sewage treatment plants within its concession area.

The company said the installation of 360 kilometers of new sewer lines will catch and convey used water from households to sewage treatment plants.

Maynilad also plans to upgrade its existing 17 wastewater facilities to meet the amended effluent standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The company is also constructing new sewage treatment plants and laying sewer conveyance systems in Valenzuela, Caloocan, Las Piñas, and Muntinlupa’s Tunasan and Cupang areas.

The new facilities will have a combined capacity to treat around 419 million liters per day (MLD) of wastewater, which covers around 1.75 million residents.

Maynilad said the company is also planning to construct a 140-MLD capacity sewage treatment plant and install sewer lines in Manila.

The company said that since its re-privatization in 2007, it has spent around P41.2 billion in capital expenditures for its wastewater management projects, which resulted in an additional 20 sewage treatment plants to its only two existing sewage treatment plants.

Maynilad, a concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System, serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It serves the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

