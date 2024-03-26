RAZON-LED International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) through its unit Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) is planning to leverage digital solutions by including terminals outside the Philippines in its application.

“The ICTSI App provides users with 24/7, real-time information on their cargo that can lead to more accurate and timely logistics planning. With its transparency features, the app can help our customers make better business decisions,” MICT Chief Executive Officer Christian L. Lozano said in a media release on Monday.

Launched in 2022, the “ICTSI App” allows its customers to monitor movements of shipments for MICT.

For now, ICTSI said there are plans to include other terminals under its monitoring system. The ICTSI App only covers MICT, Laguna Inland Container Terminal, NorthPort, Subic Bay International Terminals, and Mindanao Container Terminal.

“Leveraging technology, the MICT has rolled out the following innovative digital solutions to enhance transparency and make transactions more convenient for port users,” ICTSI said.

The company said utilizing technology such as digital solutions has allowed it to streamline its operations which has a significant impact on its overall efficiency.

ICTSI has also introduced its terminal appointment booking system or TABS in 2015 resulting in optimized cargo movements by having an appointment system in place by allowing trucking companies schedule container pick-ups and drop-offs.

“Having a structured framework for truck arrivals benefits all the stakeholders in the port. TABS helps our clients to plan their trips more effectively leading to potentially lower costs. It also helps us to improve our productivity by enabling us to allocate our resources more effectively and address operational challenges more proactively,” Mr. Lozano said.

At the local bourse on Monday, shares in the company shed P1.20 or 0.38% to end at P317.20 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose