GMA Network, Inc. has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO) as Felipe L. Gozon retires from the role, the company said.

In a media release, the company announced the appointment of Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., its current president and chief operating officer as Mr. Gozon’s replacement effective Jan. 1, 2024.

This comes after Mr. Gozon announced that he is stepping down.

Mr. Gozon will retain his position as chairman of the board and an adviser to the corporation, GMA said in a statement.

The company credited Mr. Gozon for his “transformational leadership” after growing the company as a broadcast network, GMA said.

Mr. Duavit joined GMA’s board of directors in 1999 and was named as the company’s executive vice-president and chief operating officer in 2000 before being elected as its president in 2010.

He also serves as the chairman of the board of GMA Network Films, president and chief executive of GMA Holdings, Inc., RGMA Marketing and Productions, Inc.; and chairman, president and chief executive of Group Management and Development, Inc., and Dual Management and Investments, Inc. He is the vice-chairman of GMA Ventures, Inc.

To date, the company has expanded into a network of 106 TV stations and 21 radio stations nationwide, reaching more than 73 customers in the Philippines.

At the local bourse, shares in the company gained one centavo or 0.12% higher to end at P8.25 apiece on Friday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose