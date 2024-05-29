THE 29 FILIPINOS aboard a bulk carrier hit by four missiles launched by Houthi rebels in the middle of the Yemeni coast last Tuesday are all safe, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the DMW said the assurance was relayed by the shipping company’s local manning agency even as the vessel sustained “some damage” from the attack.

“The vessel is continuing its voyage to its next port of call,” it said. “The DMW is communicating with the shipping and manning agencies, monitoring the safety and condition of our Filipino seafarers.”

The Iran-backed Houthi militants have launched more than 50 attacks in the Red Sea since November in what they say is “in solidarity with Palestinians,” Reuters reported on May 29. — John Victor D. Ordoñez