THE PHILIPPINE Supreme Court (SC) allowed the sole heir of a fallen Air Force pilot to settle an outstanding housing loan to avoid foreclosure.

The SC Third Division ruled that the brother and only heir of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilot, who died in Mindanao in the line of duty, may apply for a restructuring of the soldier’s outstanding housing loan with the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

“The socialized guarantee of security is most required by Filipinos who serve in the military and allied forces — they who stand in uniform, daily put their lives on the line and protect our lives and liberties, often at the cost of theirs,” read a portion of the 18-page decision written by Justice Alfredo Benjamin S. Caguioa.

The Court of Appeals (CA) and GSIS Board of Trustees earlier denied the brother of his claims to consolidate the property acquired by his brother in 1979 and settle the remaining balance.

The GSIS was unaware of the pilot’s death in 1980, prompting it to order the foreclosure the property.

“The assurance of dignity of a shelter to come home to is earned, even deserved, by those who all too often have to leave their lives behind and march towards the threat of their early graves at a moment’s notice,” read the decision. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana