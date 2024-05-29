THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) started Wednesday its three-day ocular inspection of the largest drug haul in the Philippines in Catanduanes.

The Makati City Regional Trial Court in an Order last January granted the prosecution panel to inspect from May 28 to May 30 and ordered law enforcement officers to destroy the illegal drug laboratory evidence and equipment confiscated.

Authorities from the DoJ, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are executing the order at the laboratory the size of two basketball courts, which was uncovered in Virac, Catanduanes in 2016.

Found in the lab were 22.51 kilos of methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), 200 ml in liquid form, and 359.75 kilos of Ephedrine. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana