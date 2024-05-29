NEW SENATE President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero and Czech Ambassador to the Philippines Karel Hejc on Tuesday discussed boosting ties in agriculture, energy and defense following President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s visit to the Czech Republic in March.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Senate Public Relations and Information Bureau said Mr. Escudero told the envoy that Manila is also seeking more ties in science and technology.

“Some of the agreements reached during President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s visit have already taken off,” Mr. Hejc said, citing new tie-ups in agriculture, energy, and defense between both countries.

The Czech ambassador also expressed concern over the tensions between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea, saying it could spill over to other countries if they continue to worsen.

Mr. Marcos met with Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Czech Republic to discuss posting labor ties and establishing a labor consultation mechanism between the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers and the Czech Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

“As you know, we rely on our friends from the international community to help us as we strive to give our people a better country and a better future,” Mr. Escudero said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez